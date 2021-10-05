Aurea Software Revives InsideSales Brand, Retires XANT

Aurea acquired XANT this summer and will make InsideSales a critical pillar in its commerce solutions portfolio. The name change to XANT took place in November 2019.

"InsideSales is a storied name in enterprise software," said Aurea CEO Scott Brighton in a statement. "Over the course of 15 years—from 2004 to 2019—it became one of the most recognizable brands in the industry. We're excited to honor that track record of success, innovation, and commitment to improving how B2B enterprises sell to each other by restoring the classic InsideSales.com brand name immediately."