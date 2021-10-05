BigCommerce Integrates with Chargify

BigCommerce has integrated its ecommerce platform with the Chargify billing and subscription management platform, providing BigCommerce merchants with a comprehensive solution to manage, track, and analyze subscription activity.

BigCommerce worked with Ebizio on the integration.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many B2B SaaS companies expanded their business models with ecommerce offerings," said Barrow Hamilton, chief product officer of Chargify, in a statement. "Enabling B2B companies to go to market with any business model is Chargify's primary objective, and Chargify is the natural next step in that process. It provides a powerful recurring billing and subscription management suite for these hybrid B2B2C companies to support their most complex billing and pricing models."

Merchants can use Open Source Checkout to sell their products on subscription directly through their BigCommerce store and introduce subscription options to their customers. Customers with subscription, non-subscription, and varying subscription frequency items in their cars can check out in a single transaction.

Merchants can also monitor and analyze their revenue growth in real time with Chargify's reporting features. A centralized dashboard gives them a single location to access, manage, analyze, and report on all activity, such as subscription revenue, customers, products, and more.