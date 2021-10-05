BigCommerce Integrates with Chargify
BigCommerce has integrated its ecommerce platform with the Chargify billing and subscription management platform, providing BigCommerce merchants with a comprehensive solution to manage, track, and analyze subscription activity.
BigCommerce worked with Ebizio on the integration.
"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, many B2B SaaS companies expanded their business models with ecommerce offerings," said Barrow Hamilton, chief product officer of Chargify, in a statement. "Enabling B2B companies to go to market with any business model is Chargify's primary objective, and Chargify is the natural next step in that process. It provides a powerful recurring billing and subscription management suite for these hybrid B2B2C companies to support their most complex billing and pricing models."
Merchants can use Open Source Checkout to sell their products on subscription directly through their BigCommerce store and introduce subscription options to their customers. Customers with subscription, non-subscription, and varying subscription frequency items in their cars can check out in a single transaction.
Merchants can also monitor and analyze their revenue growth in real time with Chargify's reporting features. A centralized dashboard gives them a single location to access, manage, analyze, and report on all activity, such as subscription revenue, customers, products, and more.
"Our partnership with Chargify further illustrates our commitment to providing merchants access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry," said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer of BigCommerce, in a statement. "Chargify and Ebizio both share our desire to help merchants sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support customers."
"While consumers have already adopted the idea of subscribing to products through their preferred ecommerce stores, we believe that businesses will follow suit and become more comfortable with purchasing their products on a subscription basis," said Brian Antczak, owner of Ebizio, in a statement. "With BigCommerce being the best Open SaaS ecommerce platform for B2B companies, and Chargify being a powerful B2B-centric subscription platform, the integration between the two only makes sense."