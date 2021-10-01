InMobi Partners with TrueData on Identity Resolution
InMobi, a provider of content, monetization and marketing technologies, partnered with TrueData, a data platform specializing in cookieless identity resolution, first-party data onboarding, and audience marketing, to further scale its identity resolution solution based on known consumer behaviors.
The collaboration allows InMobi to enhance its privacy-compliant identity resolution and match consumers across multiple identifiers.
"We're proud to partner with TrueData to offer an elegant solution to help our clients understand, identify, engage, and acquire the audiences most important to them," said Greg Archibald, senior vice president of North America media at InMobi, in a statement. "We're leveraging the power of data to create what we believe will be the widest, deepest, and cleanest data lake that allows for more targeted advertising across screens, leading to more meaningful conversations with a larger audience."
"We're excited to facilitate open and independent identity resolution through our partnership with InMobi," said Jon Durkee, chief customer officer at TrueData, in a statement. "TrueData's omnichannel Identity Resolution Platform connects every notion of a person and household to their digital devices so that platforms like InMobi can create meaningful conversations with advertisers at scale."
