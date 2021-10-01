InMobi Partners with TrueData on Identity Resolution

InMobi, a provider of content, monetization and marketing technologies, partnered with TrueData, a data platform specializing in cookieless identity resolution, first-party data onboarding, and audience marketing, to further scale its identity resolution solution based on known consumer behaviors.

The collaboration allows InMobi to enhance its privacy-compliant identity resolution and match consumers across multiple identifiers.