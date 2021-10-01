Pigeon Launches Customer Service App and Web Portal

Customer service technology provider Pigeon has launched the Pigeon app and web portal.

Pigeon says its new offering offers a human-to-human engagement platform that gives consumers control to reach any business at any time while making customer service easier and more intuitive for businesses.

"We are thrilled to announce a platform that finally bridges the gap between customer desires and business needs," said Pigeon CEO and Founder Leon Redensky in a statement. "Our vision is to become the go-to platform for simple and consistent customer service across all businesses, which will ultimately increase customer satisfaction and business productivity. We are proud to offer a product that customers will benefit from as much as businesses."

The Pigeon app helps companies collaborate, pass information back and forth in real time, and address other service-related processes in one app. The initial version 1.0 is currently live with select businesses participating in Pigeon's Early Access Program. Pigeon plans to roll-out more broadly later this year with more advanced features and a wider range of businesses.