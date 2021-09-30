SundaySky Video Experience Creator Now Available on SAP Store
SundaySky, an SAP silver partner and provider of video experiences, has made the SundaySky Video Experience Creator available on SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.
The SundaySky Video Platform is fully integrated with SAP Commerce Cloud. Additionally, data from SAP Customer Data Cloud or core data services can be leveraged for video personalization with SundaySky's native data connectors.
SundaySky's availability on SAP Store enables customer experience leaders and content creators to access video templates or build viewer-specific experiences from scratch with drag-and-drop creative assets.
"Engaging content that's timely and relevant to the consumer leads to higher satisfaction and lifetime value. It's that simple. We make video easier to produce, scale, and optimize so organizations of any shape and size can use the power of video to their advantage," said Casey Myers, senior vice president of strategy and business development at SundaySky, in a statement. "SundaySky's integration with SAP technology after joining the SAP.iO Foundry program in Tel Aviv supercharges customer engagement with personalized video content, agile creation, and data-powered insights, which can result in more than 20 times improvement in return on ad spend."
