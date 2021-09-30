SundaySky Video Experience Creator Now Available on SAP Store

SundaySky, an SAP silver partner and provider of video experiences, has made the SundaySky Video Experience Creator available on SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.

The SundaySky Video Platform is fully integrated with SAP Commerce Cloud. Additionally, data from SAP Customer Data Cloud or core data services can be leveraged for video personalization with SundaySky's native data connectors.

SundaySky's availability on SAP Store enables customer experience leaders and content creators to access video templates or build viewer-specific experiences from scratch with drag-and-drop creative assets.