Velvetech Releases an Amazon Connector for Creatio
Creatio partner and custom software development company Velvetech has launched an Amazon Connect connector on the Creatio Marketplace. The app extends Creatio's no-code platform with call management and call analytics capabilities.
The Amazon Connect connector by Velvetech allows agents to access the history of previous interactions during a call and analyze communications based on the number of call attempts, conversation durations, and subsequent outcomes.
"We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Creatio and bring Amazon Connect to our clients. The ability for users to make calls via Amazon Connect telephony while accessing all the relevant contact information is an invaluable feature that improves the efficiency of any sales or marketing team," said Yuri Yushkov, CEO of Velvetech, in a statement.