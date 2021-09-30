Velvetech Releases an Amazon Connector for Creatio

Creatio partner and custom software development company Velvetech has launched an Amazon Connect connector on the Creatio Marketplace. The app extends Creatio's no-code platform with call management and call analytics capabilities.

The Amazon Connect connector by Velvetech allows agents to access the history of previous interactions during a call and analyze communications based on the number of call attempts, conversation durations, and subsequent outcomes.