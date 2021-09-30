Zowie Integrates with Zendesk

Zowie, a customer service automation tool provider, is partnering with Zendesk to improve customer experience and customer support.

The partnership will enable Zendesk customers to diagnose the effectiveness of their customer service and spot bottlenecks through Zowie's machine learning-powered tool, which can analyze millions of customer service conversations occurring via Zendesk and identify reccurring questions, issues, and suggested improvements.

Zowie's tools will also be available in the Zendesk Marketplace.