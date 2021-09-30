Zowie Integrates with Zendesk
Zowie, a customer service automation tool provider, is partnering with Zendesk to improve customer experience and customer support.
The partnership will enable Zendesk customers to diagnose the effectiveness of their customer service and spot bottlenecks through Zowie's machine learning-powered tool, which can analyze millions of customer service conversations occurring via Zendesk and identify reccurring questions, issues, and suggested improvements.
Zowie's tools will also be available in the Zendesk Marketplace.
"Many of Zowie's customers are already using Zendesk, so integrating Zendesk's software with our AI on a deeper level seems only natural. Now, organizations can tap into both Zowie's category-defining automation capabilities and Zendesk's customer support infrastructure," said Maja Schaefer, CEO and co-founder of Zowie, in a statement.<p">"Zowie and Zendesk both believe in empowering customer service teams to provide a better experience for customers. Zowie's automation and diagnostics technology helps companies make better decisions and improve experience for millions of customers worldwide. We're excited to build the future of CS/CX together," Jeff Porter, senior director of partner programs at Zendesk, said in a statement.