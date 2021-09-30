Terminus Acquires Zylotec, Launces CDP

Terminus, an account-based marketing platform provider, has acquired Zylotech and launched Terminus Customer Data Platform (CDP) to improve the accuracy of B2B go-to-market data. Financial terms of te Zylotec deal were not disclosed.

With the acquisition of Zylotech, Terminus now offers a stand-alone CDP purpose-built for B2B. Terminus CDP enables users to continuously cleanse go-to-market data and automatically discover new buying committees at their target accounts. It includes audit, cleanse, enrich, and data management capabilities.