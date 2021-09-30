Terminus Acquires Zylotec, Launces CDP
Terminus, an account-based marketing platform provider, has acquired Zylotech and launched Terminus Customer Data Platform (CDP) to improve the accuracy of B2B go-to-market data. Financial terms of te Zylotec deal were not disclosed.
With the acquisition of Zylotech, Terminus now offers a stand-alone CDP purpose-built for B2B. Terminus CDP enables users to continuously cleanse go-to-market data and automatically discover new buying committees at their target accounts. It includes audit, cleanse, enrich, and data management capabilities.
"CDP is becoming more widely adopted in B2B as companies recognize their marketing automation and CRM systems are not enough to provide true data unification and sharing," said David Raab, founder of CDP Institute, in a statement. "By acquiring Zylotech, Terminus positions itself and its clients to take full advantage of the capabilities that a CDP provides."
"Bad data in equals bad data out. Period," said Tim Kopp, Termius' CEO, in a statement. "We're entering a marketing revolution. Data really is the new oil, and Terminus is sitting on a gold mine."
"Since our early days as an MIT spinout, Zylotech has been focused on delivering the data and intelligence go-to-market teams can trust and take action on," Abhi Yadav, Zylotech's founder and chief tecnology officer, who will join Terminus as head of platform innovation, said in a statement. "Upon meeting Terminus, it was obvious that we shared a common vision. We are proud to join Terminus and this incredible team to jointly improve the accuracy of B2B data."
Terminus Acquires Sigstr
17 Dec 2019
The deal between Terminus and Sigstr brings together two account-based marketing platform providers.
Terminus Acquires Ramble
30 Apr 2020
Terminus adds account-based chat to its marketing platform.
Terminus Acquires GrowFlare
09 Nov 2020
Terminus' acquisition of GrowFlare will help companies leverage data to define addressable markets and identify ideal customers.