Kinesso Launches Kinesso Intelligent Identity

Kinesso, IPG's marketing intelligence company, today launched Kinesso Intelligent Identity (Kii) which helps marketers reach and connect with relevant audiences without third-party cookies and mobile ad IDs.

Kii opens all doors in the addressable marketing ecosystem, across the open web and with walled gardens, and locks in higher standards of security and privacy by reducing data movement and helping ensure people's interests and data rights are respected.

"While brands are spending billions of dollars on technology to ensure addressability ahead of the demise of the third-party cookie, no approach has been able to connect identity across all doors of the marketing ecosystem," said Arun Kumar, CEO of Kinesso and global chief dataand marketing technology officer of IPG, in a statement. "Rather than merging all channels into one integrated firehose, Kii unlocks the borders between media, paid, and direct mail, in a channel-agnostic way, to truly solve addressability and deliver seamless, relevant, and respectful customer interactions."

Kii uses cascade audience syndication, a proprietary approach that improves addressable campaign activations by matching audiences to a media outlet through onboarders and/or direct connectors, adjusting filtering to achieve higher accuracy. It can take in first-party CRM data and map it to Kii identifiers. And Kii's pre-syndication match estimates for numerous platforms allow companies to avoid paying for unmatched records.

IPG Mediabrands, the media and marketing solutions division of IPG, and The Trade Desk are among the first media partners committed to using Kii.

"Smart marketers are deliberately keeping their options open in this brave new world of data-driven marketing and not getting locked in or out," said Daryl Lee, global CEO of IPG Mediabrands, in a statement. "Kii's superpower is in its seamless ability to weave together audience scale in the most effective and responsible way. Our clients understand that having access to all audiences, regardless of which garden they are gated in, is key to re-aggregating reach, deepening engagement, and driving growth for their business and brands." "More than ever, the industry is working together to develop new identity solutions that preserve the core value exchange of the internet—relevant advertising for free content—in a way that provides precision for advertisers, value for publishers, and more control for consumers," said Jeff Green, CEO and co-founder of The Trade Desk, in a statement. "A key element of this work is interoperability, a key characteristic of unified ID 2.0. We are excited that Kinesso will be a closed operator of UID2 and that it will be interoperable with their Kii solution."

Kii is currently available in the United States, with planned expansion to the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Canada, and other countries in 2022.