Doxim Introduces Doxim CCM Interactive Video

Doxim, a customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider, has expanded its enterprise-grade CCM platform digital engagement capabilities with the addition of video.

Seamlessly integrated into the broader Doxim CCM platform, Doxim CCM Interactive Video will allow clients to provide personalized digital customer experiences, such as interactive statements, bills, policies, or reports, that offer visual engagement and real-time interactivity.

"Doxim clients are looking for ways to provide personalized and engaging digital experiences that can simplify complex information, motivate customers to explore upselling options, and drive conversions and revenue. Doxim CCM Interactive Video will give them an innovative and scalable method to engage their customers, through data-driven video experiences," said Doxim's senior vice president of product management, Olga Zakharenkava, in a statement. "Doxim CCM Interactive Video will offer our clients' customers the information they need to analyze their financial statements or evaluate new products and services at their convenience, without increasing operational costs or staffing requirements."

Doxim partnered with BlueRush to integrate its interactive personalized video (IPV) platform with Doxim CCM.