Evolv AI Introduces Flows

Evolv AI, a customer experience (CX) optimization and personalization solutions provider, has unveiled Flows, which visualizes digital experiences for users of the Evolv AI Experience Platform.

Flows provides a new level of data insight into customer journeys, enabling users to see where friction is caused by a specific element on any given page.

The Evolv AI Experience Platform enables clients to conduct customer experience optimization at scale. Flows visualizes every aspect and parameter, including design layout, content, the call to action (CTA), and business logic such as pricing or offers.