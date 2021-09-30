Evolv AI Introduces Flows
Evolv AI, a customer experience (CX) optimization and personalization solutions provider, has unveiled Flows, which visualizes digital experiences for users of the Evolv AI Experience Platform.
Flows provides a new level of data insight into customer journeys, enabling users to see where friction is caused by a specific element on any given page.
The Evolv AI Experience Platform enables clients to conduct customer experience optimization at scale. Flows visualizes every aspect and parameter, including design layout, content, the call to action (CTA), and business logic such as pricing or offers.
"Today's digital journeys are more complicated than ever with people from all walks of life conducting business through multiple digital channels," said Michael Scharff, CEO and co-founder of Evolv AI, in a statement. "Companies who want to truly capitalize on the boom in ecommerce and digital business need to change the way they go about optimizing their CX, and this requires new ways to holistically visualize journeys and act quickly on insights."