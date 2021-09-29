OneSignal Adds SMS Capabilities

OneSignal, a customer messaging solutions provider, today launched expanded SMS capabilities as part of its multichannel customer engagement platform.

"Our integrated solution is a single tool that provides a seamless experience across web and mobile push, in-app messaging, email, and SMS to improve customer engagement and drive conversions," said George Deglin, co-founder and CEO of OneSignal, in a statement. "SMS is a lightweight, highly effective channel that allows companies to communicate key information in a mobile-first way, even with users who don't have their app. OneSignal takes pride in our ease of use, reliability, and quality of experience for developers, making it easy to deploy a multichannel messaging strategy without extensive development work."

OneSignal customers can use their existing SDK and API integrations and add SMS to increase engagement and reach new audiences. OneSignal's SMS supports all sender phone number types, including long codes, short codes, toll-free numbers, and alpha sender IDs.

Companies can add web prompts to capture phone numbers and grow their engaged user bases. The platform includes features to send the right message at the right time, including personalization, targeted audience segmentation, emoji and multimedia support, and delivery analytics. New cross-channel retargeting functionality enables users to combine push and SMS and optimize follow-up messages based on how users engage with messaging.