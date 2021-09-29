Really Simple Systems Launches CRM Customization Service
Cloud software vendor Really Simple Systems has launched a CRM customization service, providing tailored CRM software to meet the needs of its larger customers.
The new service enables extensive modification to Really Simple Systems' standard CRM product. Fees are based on the amount of customization work required.
"In recent years we have witnessed a trend for businesses to move toward cloud technologies, with CRM software at the heart of the transformation. As businesses grow and their dependence on their CRM is heightened, we are seeing an increased desire for software that can be effectively tailored to meet their unique needs. However, they are not looking for additional complexity, and this is where Really Simple Systems excels," John Paterson, founder and CEO of Really Simple Systems, said in a statement. "What is also evident is that our CRM software is more adaptable than those of our mainstream competitors, allowing us to better address the modifications required and deliver at an affordable price."