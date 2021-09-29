Fast Launches Headless Checkout

Fast, providers of online checkout technology, today launched headless checkout to enable one-click purchasing virtually anywhere, including in-person events, online articles, display ads, and connected TVs.

Headless Checkout lets consumers find and buy by clicking Fast Checkout directly from a product review or advertisement or by scanning a QR code. It eliminates redirects to a merchant's website.

"Fast headless checkout is what ecommerce has been driving toward for years. We can completely transform the content industry by eliminating friction and enabling people to get anything they want right at the moment of inspiration in just one click," said Fast's CEO and co-founder, Domm Holland, in a statement. "Consumers can now instantly buy products from anywhere they are, whether that's online while reading a review about a skincare product, in person while cheering for a favorite team, or from the couch while watching TV."

Fast headless checkout is now available in the following places:

Publisher articles and display ads;

In-person events, through a partnership withVinik Sports Group and the Tampa Bay Lightning hockey team that equips 10,000 cup holders in AMALIE Arena with QR codes to scan and purchase merchandise instantly from their seats.

Connected TVs through QR codes within ads on select networks and content provider apps.