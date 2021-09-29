Square Partners with Tik Tok

Square and TikTok have launched Square x Tik Tok, an integration that will help sellers of all types and sizes reach new customers and grow their sales online.
Square x TikTok enables sellers to send fans directly from TikTok videos, ads, and shopping tabs on their profiles to products available in their Square Online stores, providing a streamlined shopping experience that retains the look and feel of their personal brand.
To take advantage of these new commerce features, TikTok For Business users can now set up free, fully integrated Square Online stores and start selling right away.
With Square x TikTok, sellers can run ads using TikTok Ads Manager, sync catalogs to TikTok for inclusion in curated shopping tabs on their profiles, and include product links in content that points buyers to Square Online to complete purchases.
"We are constantly working to help sellers expand their online presence and reach new customers," said David Rusenko, head of ecommerce at Square, in a statement. "Online sales have long been a significant revenue driver for merchants and will only continue to become more vital. We're looking forward to helping our sellers tap into a valuable, rapidly expanding new customer base on TikTok."
"We're so excited to partner with Square to help their merchants drive sales through TikTok," said Melissa Yang, head of ecosystem partnerships at TikTok,in a statement. "Our community loves discovering new businesses and products, and we can't wait to see more Square merchants showcase their creativity and make real connections with consumers on the platform."
Jessica Thompson, owner of the Bee Joyful Shop in Dexter, Mich., said the Square x TikTok integration has helped her reach new customers in a new and lucrative market. "TikTok is huge right now and only continuing to grow. With Square x TikTok we're able to quickly and easily feature our products in our TikTok content and seamlessly direct buyers to our Square Online store," she said in a statement. "We're really excited to give fans an easier way to shop directly from the platform where they're already spending their time."