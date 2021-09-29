Square Partners with Tik Tok

Square and TikTok have launched Square x Tik Tok, an integration that will help sellers of all types and sizes reach new customers and grow their sales online.

Square x TikTok enables sellers to send fans directly from TikTok videos, ads, and shopping tabs on their profiles to products available in their Square Online stores, providing a streamlined shopping experience that retains the look and feel of their personal brand.

To take advantage of these new commerce features, TikTok For Business users can now set up free, fully integrated Square Online stores and start selling right away.

With Square x TikTok, sellers can run ads using TikTok Ads Manager, sync catalogs to TikTok for inclusion in curated shopping tabs on their profiles, and include product links in content that points buyers to Square Online to complete purchases.