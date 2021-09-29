Qumu Launches Moderated Q&A Widget

Qumu, a provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, has launched Moderated Q&A, a question-and-answer widget that allows viewers to ask questions before, during, and after live video events.

Moderated Q&A is launching as part of the Qumu Video Engagement Platform, a cloud-based enterprise video platform that helps companies create, control, deliver, experience, and analyze live and asynchronous video at scale. The Moderated Q&A widget allows event hosts to start conversations with users prior to the start of an event, download submitted questions in advance of the event, and analyze questions based on details like date and time stamps .