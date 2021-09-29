NielsenIQ to Acquire Data Impact and Rakuten Intelligence

NielsenIQ, a provider of global measurement and data analytics, is acquiring Data Impact and Rakuten Intelligence to add to its e-commerce and omnichannel measurement solutions and allow the company to provide a comprehensive view of the online marketplace, from product distribution to sales. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Measuring e-commerce is a top strategic imperative for NielsenIQ," said Natalie Williams, head of North America measurement product leadership at NielsenIQ, in a statement. "Together we can transform the way we measure e-commerce sales and how fast the shopper journey evolves by delivering powerful machine learning-driven insights to our clients around the world."

Data Impact, an e-commerce intelligence provider, will supercharge NielsenIQ's omnichannel service. Combining Data Impact's hypergranular view of banner and store-level e-commerce insights with NielsenIQ's retail measurement footprint will enable NielsenIQ to scale Data Impact's product offering globally.

"Combining our technology with Data Impact's unique offering enables us to offer manufacturers and retailers unparalleled, comprehensive coverage with the granularity needed to make winning omnichannel decisions," said Jim Peck, executive chairman and CEO of NielsenIQ, in a statement.

The acquisition of Rakuten Intelligence will allow NielsenIQ to deliver an integrated online and offline read aligned to custom client hierarchies and underpinned by its cloud-based Connect platform. NielsenIQ’s recently launched Omnisales product is the first integration derived from this acquisition.