Algolia Moves Search and Discovery to Azure

Algolia, providers of a platform for enterprise search, is offering the Algolia API platform on Microsoft Azure, offering companies fully managed and hosted relevant search across their websites, applications, and workplaces. Algolia's technology is also available via the Azure Marketplace.

"Tomorrow' companies will be fueled by API-first, headless applications, and Algolia is putting these applications within easy reach of enterprises," said Piyush Patel, chief strategic business development officer of Algolia, in a statement. "Our collaboration with Microsoft means businesses can build a proven search solution within days or weeks rather than months. Azure is a key addition to Algolia's growing community, an ecosystem that generates customer-ready solutions that accelerate time-to-market and help businesses adapt to their customers' ever-changing needs."

"Algolia search, built on Microsoft Azure, is taking an API-first approach to search that enables rapid development cycles and produces immediate results, supporting our mutual customers to drive increased effectiveness of search, thereby increasing conversion rates and topline revenue," said Jake Zborowski, general manager of Microsoft Azure, in a statement.