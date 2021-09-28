People.ai Launches PeopleGlass+

People.ai, a revenue operations and intelligence platform provider, today released PeopleGlass+, a paid, enterprise-scale version of PeopleGlass, a spreadsheet-like app to help users update their CRM data.

New functionality includes the following:

"PeopleGlass+ is one of the first tools to simultaneously satisfy sales reps and revenue operations teams. Reps get the flexibility and speed to manage their businesses via the spreadsheet interface they love, while sales operations teams get great data and widespread adoption of CRM, dramatically improving forecast accuracy and not compromising on sales productivity," said People.ai Founder and CEO Oleg Rogynskyy in a statement. "Going forward, PeopleGlass+ will be an increasingly critical tool in the revenue ops tool chest of large enterprises, freeing up precious time for selling while promoting widespread collaboration and increasing data accuracy for better insights and more efficient operations."