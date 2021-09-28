Casted Launches Casted Video

Casted, providers of an amplified marketing and go-to podcast solution, today launched Casted Video, which includes video player functionality that allows users to to manage their audio and video assets in a central place.

With Casted Video, users can upload and manage video assets within the Casted platform; amplify videos by simply selecting text from a transcript and generating dynamic, brand-ready video clips; and garner insights from viewers, including demographic information and how they engage with the content.

Casted also introduced Collections, which allows users to store, organize, and amplify one-off audio and video content, like recorded events, webinars, brand videos, customer success stories, and personalized demos. It also allows the recently announced Casted search function, helping teams find and reuse existing content in the platform.