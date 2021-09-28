L-Soft Releases LISTSERV Maestro 10.0

L-Soft has released LISTSERV Maestro 10.0, which, among other new features, now supports Mail Privacy Protection (MPP) in Apple's iOS 15.

The Maestro opt-in email marketing and analytics platform, which is based on LISTSERV, lets users turn off open-up tracking, choose from several tracking levels, including anonymous and personal with consent, and benefit from email template tools and built-in permission best practices.

"With LISTSERV Maestro, senders have full control over which metrics to track, such as clicks, conversions, and social media shares, and the degree of personally identifiable information to collect, making it easier to comply with relevant data privacy and protection laws worldwide, for instance the European Union's GDPR," said Johannes Hubert, L-Soft's senior applications programmer, in a statement.

When Apple Mail preloads images on devices running iOS 15, mail content will be downloaded to a proxy server, making the open rates soar artificially because all messages will be marked as opened and read.

"This inflation means that opens continue to lose their value as an accurate email metric. Email marketers are wise to rethink how to best design, track, and follow up on their communications for optimal engagement and results," said Outi Tuomaala, L-Soft's executive vice president, in a statement.

LISTSERV Maestro 10.0 also includes a redesigned library of responsive email templates, an improved content editor, support for web fonts and hosted attachments, mobile tracking and multidimensional analytics, flexible privacy and data protection options, and improved list management and API to add subscribers.