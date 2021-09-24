Gupshup Acquires RCS Platform Provider Dotgo
Gupshup, a provider of conversational messaging, has acquired Dotgo, another business messaging provider, for an undisclosed amount.
Dotgo is a pioneer in the area of Rich Communication Services (RCS), part of the 5G standard and the next generation of SMS that includes pictures, audio, video, and presence, combined with enhanced security and encryption. RCS messages are delivered to native messaging apps such as Google Business Messages and Samsung Messages on Android phones.
RCS will be a key messaging channel in Gupshup's Conversational Messaging Platform, supplementing 30 other messaging channels available to customers via Gupshup's Single API for messaging.
"Conversational experiences are becoming the key to business-customer interactions, and the RCS messaging channel is a critical enabler," said Beerud Sheth, co-founder and CEO of Gupshup, in a statement. "Dotgo's product innovation, market traction, and thought leadership in the RCS ecosystem is truly impressive. Together, we'll be able to offer a broader range of conversational messaging solutions to businesses and developers. We are excited to welcome them to the Gupshup family."
"RCS business messaging is destined to change the way businesses communicate with their customers. We started Dotgo to create APIs that make it easy for brands and other players in the ecosystem to adopt RCS while taking care of and hiding all the back-end complexity from our customers. With the addition of RCS, Gupshup will undoubtedly be the strongest IP messaging company, and thus helps us accelerate our mission," said Inderpal Singh Mumick, co-founder and CEO of Dotgo, in a statement.