Gupshup Acquires RCS Platform Provider Dotgo

Gupshup, a provider of conversational messaging, has acquired Dotgo, another business messaging provider, for an undisclosed amount.

Dotgo is a pioneer in the area of Rich Communication Services (RCS), part of the 5G standard and the next generation of SMS that includes pictures, audio, video, and presence, combined with enhanced security and encryption. RCS messages are delivered to native messaging apps such as Google Business Messages and Samsung Messages on Android phones.

RCS will be a key messaging channel in Gupshup's Conversational Messaging Platform, supplementing 30 other messaging channels available to customers via Gupshup's Single API for messaging.