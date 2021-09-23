StackAdapt Integrates with Oracle Moat

StackAdapt, providers of a self-serve programmatic advertising platform, is the first demand-side platform (DSP) to integrate Oracle Moat Measuremen's new Moat Outcomes API into its offering.

This API integration allows StackAdapt to provide its mid-market retail and consumer packaged goods customers access to real-time measurement and attribution metrics.

The Oracle Moat Outcomes API expands Oracle's inflight measurement capabilities, allowing users to access measurement results in whatever format fits their business needs via the Oracle Moat Outcomes user interface or pull results directly into their data dashboards.

StackAdapt clients who run Oracle Moat Outcomes measurement studies receive inflight results and a comprehensive wrap-up report within two weeks of campaign completion.

"This first-to-market integration with the Oracle Moat Outcomes API helps our retail and CPG clients unlock more in-depth measurement analysis that can be optimized directly within the StackAdapt platform. We strive to continually add to our combinations of data to further enhance our in-platform capabilities and features. Oracle Moat Outcomes gives our clients more transparency into attribution and measurement information in real time and in a uniform manner," said Michael Shang, vice president of partnerships and business solutions at StackAdapt, in a statement. "StackAdapt's integration of the Oracle Moat Outcomes API highlights the company's dedication to helping ensure mid-market brands have easy access to enterprise-strength solutions and services," said Laura Neely, director of product management at Oracle Advertising, in a statement. "We are proud to acknowledge StackAdapt as the first DSP to leverage the Oracle Moat Outcomes API, and we're excited to see the advantages StackAdapt's retail and CPG customers enjoy as they tap into enhanced analytics to drive the best marketing outcomes for their brands."

Performance marketing agency Vue Digital is one StackAdapt customer leveraging the new measurement metrics across its client base.