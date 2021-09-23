Zeotap Launches Consent Orchestration

Zeotap, a customer data platform provider, has launched Consent Orchestration to help marketers activate data at scale within increasingly complex data privacy constraints.

Consent Orchestration unifies, configures, and automates consent and marketing preferences across the customer journey, from data collection through to channel activation.

"As one of the few customer data platforms made in and for Europe, we know just how much marketers here can be paralyzed by the challenges that data privacy regulations create, and that's the problem we set out to solve," said Projjol Banerjea, co-founder and chief product officer of Zeotap, in a statement. "In doing so, we're hoping to deliver a balance on three priorities that have previously competed with each other: scalable results for the marketer, enhanced experiences for their customer, and fewer headaches for their [data privacy officer]."

Consent Orchestration integrates with consent management platforms and then enables this data to be automatically reflected in all omnichannel marketing campaigns. This end-to-end orchestration of the consent journey is governed by settings that only need to be reviewed once.