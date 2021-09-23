Allego Collects a U.S. Patent for Asynchronous Collaboration

Allego, a sales learning and enablement platform provider, has received a U.S. patent for providing point-in-time feedback asynchronously through video.

This latest patent, US 110989, the third held by Allego, covers technology developed by Allego CEO and co-founder Yuchun Lee, Chief Product Officer Andre Black, Chief Technology Officer Ed Chin, and President and co-founder Mark Magnacca. With this technology, the Allego platform provides a paradigm for a rich social collaboration experience, allowing users to interact with comments via text or voice as a visually compelling threadable discussion.

Allego's asynchronous communications appear as an overlay at specific points-in-time displayed within the actual video. For example, sales representatives can share their recordings of a product demo with their manager, who is then able to provide feedback on the approach or coach their rep on overcoming objections at a particular location within the video’s timeline. Sales reps can then respond to this threaded discussion, with other colleagues able to review and understand the full context of the conversation. It is the industry’s most robust and intuitive approach to asynchronous audio/video-based collaboration.