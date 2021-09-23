C3 AI Launches C3 AI Data Vision

C3 AI has launched C3 AI Data Vision, an artificial intelligence-powered knowledge graph and insight capability that enables near real-time investigation and collaborative data analysis using interactive, intuitive graph network visualizations.

C3 AI Data Vision enables advanced network and temporal analytics through a rich visual and interactive workflow-enabled interface. Organizations can use it to extract valuable insights from their data by interrelating disparate data, machine learning (ML) models, and associated processes to provide graphic visualization and analysis deep investigations powered by enterprise AI.

Using C3 AI Data Vision, organizations can do the following:

Visualize and understand the interdependencies of data, application processes, ML models, and user personas as modeled in the C3 AI Suite.

Run analyses through a unified graphical representation of all entities and interactions across time and space.

Accelerate investigations with enterprise AI that automatically surfaces relevant entities, relationships, and patterns, while locating supporting evidence through a comprehensive metadata catalog and data lineage.

Attain new insights through secure and scalable data ingest pipelines that parse information in near-real time and immediately expose the most recent insights to all users with alerts and collaborative workflows.