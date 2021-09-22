Customer Communications Management Market to Be Worth $2.2 Billion by 2026

Research firm MarketsandMarkets valued the worldwide market for customer communications management solutions at $1.3 billion this year and expects it to nearly double, to $2.2 billion, by 2026, growing at a compound annual rate of 11.2 percent.

Enterprises deploy customer communications management solutions to provide consumers highly connected personalized experiences across a wide range of websites, stores, call centers, mobile apps, social media, emails, virtual assistants, and other touchpoints, the firm said, noting that companies today are aware of the importance of each interaction, which carries customers perception of products or brands.

The research firm found increasing adoption of these solutions particularly in the IT and telecommunications, retail and ecommerce, healthcare, financial services, travel and hospitality, government, and utilities verticals.

In its report, MarketsandMarkets identified Adobe, Oracle, OpenText, Zendesk, NewGen Software, Capgemini, and Quadient as the prominent players in the market.