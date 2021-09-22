Emplifi Acquires Go Instore
Emplifi, a unified customer experience platform provider, has acquired Go Instore, a video-powered retail platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Go Instore enables live commerce by connecting online customers with in-store product experts using immersive HD live video. Its video technology provides companies with a new channel via which they can engage and serve customers.
Emplifi will incorporate Go Instore's technology into its Emplifi Social Commerce Cloud. With it, live video can be used to provide customers with a number of personalized services, including sessions with ??virtual stylists, fashion consultants, product experts, or sales people, or to host one-to-many streamed video events from company websites or via social platforms such as Facebook and Instagram for product launches, seasonal campaigns, or influencer marketing promotions.
"We are thrilled to welcome Go Instore into the Emplifi family with their outstanding people, platform, culture, and fantastic customers," said Emplifi CEO Mark Zablan in a statement. "This acquisition marks another important milestone on our journey toward being the CX platform of choice for brands who want to give their customers great experiences at every touchpoint on their journey. We're excited to start helping brands connect and convert consumers more quickly and directly through the power of livestream video and social media."
"We are incredibly excited to join forces with Emplifi to deliver even more powerful shopping experiences across our clients' websites and social channels," said André Hordagoda, co-founder and co-CEO of Go Instore, in a statement.
"Emplifi's vision, innovation, and speed-to-market align perfectly with Go Instore. Together we will accelerate retail transformation with social commerce.," said Aman Khurana, co-founder and co-CEO of Go Instore, in a statement.