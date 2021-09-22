Emplifi Acquires Go Instore

Emplifi, a unified customer experience platform provider, has acquired Go Instore, a video-powered retail platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Go Instore enables live commerce by connecting online customers with in-store product experts using immersive HD live video. Its video technology provides companies with a new channel via which they can engage and serve customers.

Emplifi will incorporate Go Instore's technology into its Emplifi Social Commerce Cloud. With it, live video can be used to provide customers with a number of personalized services, including sessions with ??virtual stylists, fashion consultants, product experts, or sales people, or to host one-to-many streamed video events from company websites or via social platforms such as Facebook and Instagram for product launches, seasonal campaigns, or influencer marketing promotions.