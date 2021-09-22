Optimizely Launches Data Core Service

Digital experience platform solutions provider Optimizely introduced data core service, enhancing its digital experience platform (DXP) with deeper analytics and unified data insights across its suite of products.

With data core service, companies will gain a greater understanding of their customers and digital business performance. Data core service will unify data to serve as the underlying force across content-centric, commerce-centric, and experimentation use cases, as well as customer profiling. It also provides common context, helping customers bring data across Optimizely and gain access to dashboards and analytics on how their digital business is performing.