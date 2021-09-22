Insightly Launches Insightly Service

Insightly has launched Insightly Service, the newest addition to the Insightly unified suite of CRM applications.

Insightly Service is a customer service and support ticketing product designed to work across business applications. With Insightly Service, critical data is shared across departments in real time. Backed by artificial intelligence algorithms, Insightly Service analyzes every customer interaction in real time to generate a unique customer satisfaction score for every customer.

"The past 18 months have highlighted the importance of delivering superior customer service, and that starts with gaining a clear and real-time picture of the complete customer journey, including staying ahead of potential concerns," said Anthony Smith, CEO of Insightly, in a statement. "Businesses have the opportunity to differentiate themselves by ensuring they have insights that help them demonstrate knowledge and empathy in every single customer interaction. Our focus is on bringing together all of these touchpoints, from customer service to marketing, CRM, and project management, so that teams have a unified view of the customer experience to proactively guide customer success and strengthen long-term relationships."

Insightly Service can be bundled with the entire Insightly suite of CRM applications or purchased as a stand-alone customer service and support product.