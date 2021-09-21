KnowledgeLake Partners with Databank

KnowledgeLake, a provider of document processing solutions, has added DataBank, a data activation and process improvement firm, to its partner program.

By joining the KnowledgeLake partner program, DataBank will be able to deliver advanced document classification and data extraction tools. DataBank also plans to use KnowledgeLake in its production centers to help ensure higher levels of data accuracy on customer projects.

"Now more than ever, our customers are looking to improve their document capture process and achieve greater automation," said Matt Charlson, CEO of DataBank, in a statement. "They want a cloud-native solution that is fast and simple to deploy, easy to use, and capable of managing sophisticated workflow within the Microsoft Azure environment. We've partnered with KnowledgeLake because its intelligent document processing platform delivers exactly that."

"We are thrilled to welcome DataBank to our partner program. They set the bar for innovative delivery of digital transformation solutions," said Ron Cameron, CEO of KnowledgeLake, in a statement. "KnowledgeLake and Databank are both committed to working with our customers as a trusted partner to help them convert data into valuable information, modernize processes, and drive strategic growth."