Genesys Launches BeyondCX, an eLearning Program for Contact Center Employees

Genesys, a cloud customer experience solutions provider, today introduced BeyondCX, an e-learning program for contact center employees and supervisors that teaches the soft skills necessary for delivering empathetic, personalized experiences.

With BeyondCX, Genesys is creating an interactive learning experience formatted like a television show with a series of episodes that immerse participants in the world of customer experience . Contact center employees and supervisors will learn how to build trust, show empathy, and tailor the customer experience to transform traditional transactions into fluid, context-based conservations.

The first season of BeyondCX is currently available for binge-watching via subscription, with support for additional languages coming later this year.