Genesys Launches BeyondCX, an eLearning Program for Contact Center Employees
Genesys, a cloud customer experience solutions provider, today introduced BeyondCX, an e-learning program for contact center employees and supervisors that teaches the soft skills necessary for delivering empathetic, personalized experiences.
With BeyondCX, Genesys is creating an interactive learning experience formatted like a television show with a series of episodes that immerse participants in the world of customer experience . Contact center employees and supervisors will learn how to build trust, show empathy, and tailor the customer experience to transform traditional transactions into fluid, context-based conservations.
The first season of BeyondCX is currently available for binge-watching via subscription, with support for additional languages coming later this year.
"Today's workforce is drastically different than it was even three years ago. Businesses are in fierce competition for talent, and contact centers need to double down on their efforts to retain employees," said Merijn te Booij, executive vice president and general manager of workforce engagement management at Genesys, in a statement. "With Genesys BeyondCX and the latest WEM innovations, businesses can create engagement and development experiences employees want and delivered in a familiar way that fosters a sense of community, enjoyment, and professional growth."