8x8 Expands Service to Russia, Japan, and Puerto Rico
8x8, an integrated cloud communications platform provider, has brought the 8x8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service) cloud phone and contact center solution to Russia. Leveraging 8x8 Global Reach technology, this expansion provides global organizations doing buisiness in Russia with unlimited local calling, streamlined deployment and management, and access to emergency services and local numbers.
In addition to Russia, 8x8 announced Global Reach expansion in Japan and Puerto Rico, bringing the number of countries where it offers full PSTN replacement services to 46. Organizations relying on Microsoft Teams for collaboration can also use the 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams direct routing solution and 8x8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams, which is certified by Microsoft, for users in those countries.
"As organizations expand globally, these multinational companies need to ensure that their workforce has the same access to communications, collaboration, and customer engagement capabilities, regardless of where each individual is located," said Meghan Keough, senior vice president of product and corporate marketing at 8x8, in a statement. "Multinationals operating in countries like Russia and Japan can utilize 8x8 XCaaS across the entire organization. This provides cost-effective, enterprise-grade voice quality and reliability, which is critical to meeting employee and customer engagement requirements on both a local and international level in this new hybrid work environment."