8x8 Expands Service to Russia, Japan, and Puerto Rico

8x8, an integrated cloud communications platform provider, has brought the 8x8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service) cloud phone and contact center solution to Russia. Leveraging 8x8 Global Reach technology, this expansion provides global organizations doing buisiness in Russia with unlimited local calling, streamlined deployment and management, and access to emergency services and local numbers.

In addition to Russia, 8x8 announced Global Reach expansion in Japan and Puerto Rico, bringing the number of countries where it offers full PSTN replacement services to 46. Organizations relying on Microsoft Teams for collaboration can also use the 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams direct routing solution and 8x8 Contact Center for Microsoft Teams, which is certified by Microsoft, for users in those countries.