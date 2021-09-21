NetBase Quid Joins Twitter Partner Program
NetBase Quid, a provider of artificial intelligence-powered consumer and market intelligence, has joined the Twitter Official Partner Program, giving it access to Twitter data.
Companies will now be able to understand conversations around their brands, products, and competitors; collect and analyze product and service feedback; engage with consumers; and resolve issues.
"We are pleased to join the Twitter Official Partners program to utilize powerful insights uniquely generated from Twitter data to meet our vision of making the world make sense," said Peter Caswell, chairman and CEO of NetBase Quid, in a statement. "NetBase Quid delivers AI-powered consumer and market intelligence to enable business reinvention in a noisy and unpredictable world."