Sparkfly Partners with Lunchbox
Sparkfly, an offer management solutions company, and Lunchbox, an online ordering engine for restaurants, are teaming up to empower restaurants to surprise and delight customers through personalized, uniquely tailored offers, rewards, communications, and digital mobile and online ordering capabilities.
The partnership will merge Sparkfly's offer management, digital wallet, and transaction services with Lunchbox's mobile and online ordering technology and customer data platform (CDP), bringing real-time offer redemption data for restaurants. The two companies will work together to deliver marketing programs, commission-free food ordering and delivery, and customer acquisition and loyalty.
"At Sparkfly, we make it our mission to provide unmatched experiences for brands while empowering digital marketers to be able to innovate even faster to meet their customers' needs," said Sparkfly CEO Catherine Tabor in a statement. "Lunchbox is a true industry innovator, launched by restaurateurs for restaurants, giving them a unique point-of-view to better understand what customers want and how restaurants should operate in the digital landscape today. We are honored to partner with such a reputable and respected company, and I look forward to making a difference in brands' transformative marketing journey for years to come."
"Sparkfly has an awesome track record of working with large enterprise brands to bridge the digital and in-store data gap. Together, we'll take our future joint projects to an even higher level of excellence,"said Lunchbox CEO and Co-Founder Nabeel Alamgir in a statement. "We are looking forward to working together to build a modern customer experience for restaurant brands in this super-digital world."
Related Articles
Sparkfly Partners with Vibes for Insights on Mobile Campaigns, Consumer Engagement Strategies
16 Jun 2021
Partnership expands Vibes' ability to track omnichannel attribution of mobile messaging.