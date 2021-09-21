Sparkfly Partners with Lunchbox

Sparkfly, an offer management solutions company, and Lunchbox, an online ordering engine for restaurants, are teaming up to empower restaurants to surprise and delight customers through personalized, uniquely tailored offers, rewards, communications, and digital mobile and online ordering capabilities.

The partnership will merge Sparkfly's offer management, digital wallet, and transaction services with Lunchbox's mobile and online ordering technology and customer data platform (CDP), bringing real-time offer redemption data for restaurants. The two companies will work together to deliver marketing programs, commission-free food ordering and delivery, and customer acquisition and loyalty.