Litmus Integrates Email Previews with Adobe Journey Optimizer
Litmus, an email marketing solutions provider, has integrated Litmus Email Previews with Adobe Journey Optimizer, part of the Adobe Experience Cloud and an omnichannel marketing tool for orchestrating and delivering personalized, connected customer experiences.
Now, with Litmus' Email Previews integrated with Adobe Journey Optimizer, users can test emails as they build. Marketers can also leverage engagement insights from Litmus.
Marketers using Litmus Email Previews and Adobe Journey Optimizer can access real-time previews across more than 100 email clients and devices without leaving the email designer. They can then review and approve email campaigns.
Adobe Journey Optimizer users will also have access to additional Litmus email testing, a proof tool for review and approvals, and security features.
"Testing every email is imperative to creating an exceptional customer experience. To connect with and meet the needs of ever-evolving consumers, marketers need to be equipped with resources to efficiently and properly review, test, and collaborate across platforms and internal teams," said Melissa Sargeant, chief marketing officer of Litmus, in a statement. "With our Adobe Journey Optimizer integration, marketers have everything they need to optimize and streamline their email testing and development processes so they can focus on delivering even more personalized, value-driving email campaigns."
"At Adobe, we strive to help marketers securely deliver exceptional customer experiences," said Sundeep Parsa, vice president of customer journey management products at Adobe, in a statement. "Integrating with Litmus provides a holistic customer journey platform for marketers, empowering them to quickly optimize email testing and development processes with consumer privacy still top of mind."
Litmus Integrates with Salesforce Marketing Cloud
29 Aug 2018
Marketing Cloud users can now test email campaigns directly within the Salesforce platform.
Litmus Integrates with SAP Marketing Cloud
04 Jun 2020
Litmus' SAP Marketing Cloud integration helps companies optimize email testing and production.
Litmus Adds Features and Integrations
27 Jan 2021
Litmus' new capabilities are designed to help marketers improve email quality.
Litmus Integrates with HubSpot and Adobe Campaign Standard
28 Apr 2021
New capabilities and integrations help marketers create better email marketing messages.
Litmus Launches Integrated Insights Report
16 Jun 2021
Litmus Integrated Insights Report provides marketers with holistic email campaign insights.