Litmus Integrates Email Previews with Adobe Journey Optimizer

Litmus, an email marketing solutions provider, has integrated Litmus Email Previews with Adobe Journey Optimizer, part of the Adobe Experience Cloud and an omnichannel marketing tool for orchestrating and delivering personalized, connected customer experiences.

Now, with Litmus' Email Previews integrated with Adobe Journey Optimizer, users can test emails as they build. Marketers can also leverage engagement insights from Litmus.

Marketers using Litmus Email Previews and Adobe Journey Optimizer can access real-time previews across more than 100 email clients and devices without leaving the email designer. They can then review and approve email campaigns.

Adobe Journey Optimizer users will also have access to additional Litmus email testing, a proof tool for review and approvals, and security features.