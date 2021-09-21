Act-On Software Integrates with Zendesk Sell

Act-On Software, a growth marketing automation platform provider, today announced a native CRM integration that will provide Zendesk Sell users with access to Act-On's marketing automation technology.

"We are honored to collaborate with Zendesk and offer marketing automation for their sales users to fully leverage," said Kate Johnson, CEO of Act-On Software, in a statement. "We're excited for Zendesk users to gain access to our multichannel marketing solution that turns behavioral insights into optimal sales opportunities. The seamless integration, combined with Zendesk's robust customer engagement tools, will strengthen users' ability to generate better leads and facilitate more efficient conversions resulting in an enhanced customer experience."

"This integration with Act-On allows Zendesk customers to invigorate their marketing capabilities with automation to accelerate engagement and win more opportunities," said Zendesk's director of product, Antek Piechnik, in a statement. "It bridges the best of marketing and sales software to enable Zendesk Sell users to gain deep visibility of a buyer's journey, activities, scores, and behaviors prior to and during every stage of the sales cycle."