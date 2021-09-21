Piano Launches Analytics Solution

Piano, an analytics and activation platform provider, today launched Piano Analytics, an advanced analytics solution that generates a single source of truth in reporting, for segments or for targeting by unifying data, including marketing analytics, product analytics, content analytics, transaction data, and first-party data.

Piano Analytics can define a virtually unlimited number of custom events, dimensions, and metrics, providing reporting on key performance indicators without sacrificing data quality or privacy.>

"We've always been focused on helping our clients understand their customers and make data-driven decisions. But up until now, there has been a virtual monopoly of legacy analytics tools that have been using bad data. They are too complicated and too limited to adapt to today's sophisticated digital channels," said Trevor Kaufman, CEO of Piano, in a statement. "Aligning an organization on one set of numbers is the first step to getting an organization aligned on one set of decisions. We believe Piano Analytics is the best way to accelerate that path to transformation."

Piano Analytics is built on Snowflake, allowing users to run sophisticated analytics queries and laser-target individual data for modification or deletion when needed.

Piano Analytics provides full integration, unifying data that was previously only available in specialty tools like customer data platformss, newsroom analytics products, transactional reporting, product analytics tools, or video analytics tools.

Piano Analytics also brings new understanding to how customers are using video or audio. It uses a heartbeat sensor script to see how far users are getting into videos and when they're playing, pausing, and buffering, so clients can correlate video viewing to browsing, registration, conversion, and other behaviors.

Piano's universal scripts can bring data from connected devices into the same picture as web and app behavior for cross-channel activity.

The Piano Analytics launch is a result of Piano's March acquisition of French firm AT Internet, a provider of digital analytics and contextual data.