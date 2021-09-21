Druid Partners with Office Samurai

Druid, a conversational artificial intelligence provider, and Office Samurai, a technology consulting company specializing in process improvement and robotic process automation, are partnering to build out hyper-automation capabilities.

Druid brings conversational out-of-the-box capabilities to robotic process automation technology from UiPath, adds enhanced cognitive services, and simplifies automated tasks. Druid virtual assistants can communicate and trigger actions with both attended and unattended bots to streamline complex end-to-end hyper-automation projects in a human-like manner. Druid chatbots also feature a natural language processing engine that natively supports more than 45 languages and more than 500 pre-built conversational skills by roles, processes, and industries.