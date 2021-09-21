Druid Partners with Office Samurai
Druid, a conversational artificial intelligence provider, and Office Samurai, a technology consulting company specializing in process improvement and robotic process automation, are partnering to build out hyper-automation capabilities.
Druid brings conversational out-of-the-box capabilities to robotic process automation technology from UiPath, adds enhanced cognitive services, and simplifies automated tasks. Druid virtual assistants can communicate and trigger actions with both attended and unattended bots to streamline complex end-to-end hyper-automation projects in a human-like manner. Druid chatbots also feature a natural language processing engine that natively supports more than 45 languages and more than 500 pre-built conversational skills by roles, processes, and industries.
"The partnership with Druid will bring the most advanced conversational AI technology to our prospective clients. This relationship bodes well for AI and RPA's future," said Andrzej Kinastowski, CEO of Office Samurai, in a statement.
"This is a tremendous add-on to the diversified portfolio of Druid partners and has considerable promise in many of our areas of interest. Office Samurai will take the conversational AI to new companies and territories," said Simona Hurjui, alliances and channel partner enablement lead at Druid, in a statement.
Related Articles
DRUID AI Partners with Ubiquity Technology
01 Jun 2021
The partnership between DRUID and Ubiquity brings conversational AI to automation.