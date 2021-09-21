Sendinblue Acquires Metrilo, Chatra, and PushOwl

Sendinblue, a digital marketing platform provider, has acquired three ecommerce marketing companies, Chatra, Metrilo, and PushOwl, for more than $47 million. The move comes 11 months after Sendinblue completed a $160 million funding round to drive product expansion and growth in North America.

Next year, Sendinblue customers will be able to monitor and analyze the ROI of marketing performance and improve overall sales performance through Metrilo; deploy automated chat notifications based on visitor behavior and respond to questions one-on-one via their websites or social channels through live messenger app, Chatra; and deploy website push notifications to consumers to reduce abandoned shopping carts and drive e-commerce growth through PushOwl. Furthermore, these solutions are already on major CMS-content management systems, such as Shopify and Magento, and by integrating them into Sendinblue's digital marketing platform, small and midsized businesses will be able to scale their e-commerce and marketing efforts.