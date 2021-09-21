Sendinblue Acquires Metrilo, Chatra, and PushOwl
Sendinblue, a digital marketing platform provider, has acquired three ecommerce marketing companies, Chatra, Metrilo, and PushOwl, for more than $47 million. The move comes 11 months after Sendinblue completed a $160 million funding round to drive product expansion and growth in North America.
Next year, Sendinblue customers will be able to monitor and analyze the ROI of marketing performance and improve overall sales performance through Metrilo; deploy automated chat notifications based on visitor behavior and respond to questions one-on-one via their websites or social channels through live messenger app, Chatra; and deploy website push notifications to consumers to reduce abandoned shopping carts and drive e-commerce growth through PushOwl. Furthermore, these solutions are already on major CMS-content management systems, such as Shopify and Magento, and by integrating them into Sendinblue's digital marketing platform, small and midsized businesses will be able to scale their e-commerce and marketing efforts.
"Pandemic-era restrictions prompted many small and medium-sized businesses to pivot, to digitize their marketing efforts and invest in ecommerce strategies," said Steffen Schebesta, CEO of North America and vice president of corporate development at Sendinblue, in a statement. "The global crisis resulted in a shift in consumer purchasing behavior. Online shopping increased by more than 46 percent, and with the acquisition of Chatra, Metrilo, and PushOwl, we're meeting the needs of these businesses."
"Acquiring Metrilo, Chatra, and PushOwl are part of Sendinblue's longer-term vision to expand our marketing capabilities and dive into the growing ecommerce space," said Armand Thiberge, CEO of Sendinblue, in a statement. "Now, our all-in-one digital marketing solution will become even more powerful, enabling these businesses to expedite sales and drive strategic business decisions."