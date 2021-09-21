NielsenIQ Launches Omnisales
NielsenIQ has launched Omnisales, which provides a total view of sales across online, in-store, and curbside pick-up.
Omnisales integrates and harmonizes NielsenIQ's data assets across point-of-sale (POS) retail measurement data, ecommerce sales data, and client sources to produce omnisales and share numbers.
"More than three-quarters of FMCG consumers are omni shoppers, purchasing across multiple channels," said Harvey Ma, senior vice president of omni, consumer, and retail performance at NielsenIQ, in a statement. "Understanding sales and share from this perspective is fundamental to doing business today. Consumers' behavior has irreversibly changed, and we will only see exponential growth in the number of those who shop online, in store, or via click-and-collect and any combination of the three."
"Our legacy of quality will be the power source for the industry's most trusted omni-intelligence," said Justin Belgiano, senior vice president of omnisales and ecommerce at NielsenIQ, in a statement. "Everything we've done up to this point has led us to build the most comprehensive view of the omnichannel landscape. NielsenIQ has the quality, measurement acumen, earned trust, and building blocks required to be the omni authority. We believe a more permanent and substantial view is now mission-critical for the industry to move forward in making confident, well-informed omnichannel and shopper business decisions."