Adobe Introduces Marketing Mix Modeling

Adobe today previewed the upcoming release of its Marketing Mix Modelling, an artificial intelligence-powered feature to allow marketers to better forecast and optimize marketing budget allocation across both digital and offline channels.

Predictive insight from Marketing Mix Modelling, which uses Adobe's Sensei AI platform, can be combined with data gleaned from Attribution AI, which analyzes historical impact of previous conversion events, to provide organizations with a cohesive and comprehensive marketing spend optimization assessment.

Ali Bohra, director of product marketing at Adobe, sees this as a new business imperative.