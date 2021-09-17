LiveChat Integrates with Mailchimp

LiveChat, a provider of software solutions for managing business communication, has integrated its chat software with Mailchimp, allowing companies to use chat as a new channel in their customer acquisition strategies.

Combining LiveChat and Mailchimp helps connect data, such as subscriber name and email address, marketing engagement from clicks and opens, LiveChat activity from ending chats or when an agent tags a chat, and subscriber status, between both solutions;

Integrating LiveChat and Mailchimp allows the following:

Business owners can add an option to receive email newsletters in pre-chat surveys or chat invitations on their websites. The form can also be sent directly in the chat window by agents during conversations with customers.

Support agents can add customers to Mailchimp audiences from chat. Once they are added, the feature will create their Mailchimp contact profiles in the LiveChat Agent app.

Marketers can use engagement and insights from chat interactions to create more targeted email campaigns. The contacts created in Mailchimp audience can be filtered by groups.