LiveChat Integrates with Mailchimp
LiveChat, a provider of software solutions for managing business communication, has integrated its chat software with Mailchimp, allowing companies to use chat as a new channel in their customer acquisition strategies.
Combining LiveChat and Mailchimp helps connect data, such as subscriber name and email address, marketing engagement from clicks and opens, LiveChat activity from ending chats or when an agent tags a chat, and subscriber status, between both solutions;
Integrating LiveChat and Mailchimp allows the following:
- Business owners can add an option to receive email newsletters in pre-chat surveys or chat invitations on their websites. The form can also be sent directly in the chat window by agents during conversations with customers.
- Support agents can add customers to Mailchimp audiences from chat. Once they are added, the feature will create their Mailchimp contact profiles in the LiveChat Agent app.
- Marketers can use engagement and insights from chat interactions to create more targeted email campaigns. The contacts created in Mailchimp audience can be filtered by groups.
"Businesses increasingly expect software solutions to integrate and deliver more convenient customer experiences. In this way, they can use gathered data better and streamline many marketing and support tasks. Working hand-in-hand with the Mailchimp platform, we give LiveChat's users access to meaningful information about customers that will for sure make email marketing processes more effective," said Szymon Klimczak, chief marketing officer of LiveChat, in a statement. "Together with the Mailchimp team, we're planning to strengthen the partnership with even deeper integration, giving marketers more options for managing customer experience in both chat and email channels. We believe that thanks to our strategic cooperation, LiveChat and Mailchimp will become the technology stack of choice for all growing businesses."
"There are so many important touchpoints in a customer’s experience with a brand, and support and marketing campaigns are two of the most crucial to get right," said Jamie Boardman, director of partnerships at Mailchimp, in a statement. "We're thrilled to be able to offer mutual customers of Mailchimp and LiveChat more ways to create more personalized, customer-focused experiences in their support chats and in their marketing campaigns with our new integration."