Really Simple Systems Integrates with Microsoft 365

Cloud software provider Really Simple Systems has integrated its CRM system with Microsoft 365, linking it with Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft Calendars, Contacts, and Single Sign-On tools.

With this integration, users of Microsoft business applications can connect their Microsoft 365 accounts with Really Simple Systems CRM to add and edit contacts, manage tasks and sales opportunities, and preserve complete records of their interactions. Really Simple Systems users can synchronize their contact and calendar entries from within the CRM.

"The Really Simple Systems CRM integration with Microsoft 365 is our latest move to support small and mid-sized businesses, providing a streamlined user experience that supports their growth and relationship management. We know from feedback this is a popular development for our customers, helping them move to a full cloud working environment," said John Paterson, founder and CEO of Really Simple Systems, in a statement. "This integration helps our CRM users to keep everything in one place. Not only is their data kept clean and up to date, it also means that nothing falls through the gaps and gets forgotten."

The Really Simple Systems CRM-Microsoft 365 integration compliments existing email integration, MailSync, and Single Sign-On integration through Microsoft Azure.