Domo Introduces Sandbox to Help Users Scale BI and Analytics

Domo introduced Sandbox, a development and testing environment built on the Domo platform, to help customers create and promote content into production across the enterprise.

With Sandbox, users have a safe and governed space to collaborate before unleashing new business intelligence-related content into production. Sandbox builds on the core governance capabilities of Domo's modern BI platform, such as personalized data permissions, certifications, and dynamic groups. Other features include Adrenaline DataFlows and Magic ETL.