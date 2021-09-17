Domo Introduces Sandbox to Help Users Scale BI and Analytics
Domo introduced Sandbox, a development and testing environment built on the Domo platform, to help customers create and promote content into production across the enterprise.
With Sandbox, users have a safe and governed space to collaborate before unleashing new business intelligence-related content into production. Sandbox builds on the core governance capabilities of Domo's modern BI platform, such as personalized data permissions, certifications, and dynamic groups. Other features include Adrenaline DataFlows and Magic ETL.
"Sandbox is a natural evolution of our platform's enterprise-scale capabilities. It was developed in response to our customers asking for more software development lifecycle support, particularly as they build out more content, such as apps to serve an increasing number of use cases across the business," said Jay Heglar, chief business officer of Domo, in a statement. "With Sandbox, the Domo platform gives customers the industry's first integrated experience to build, test, and deploy.