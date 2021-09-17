RevSpring Launches Composer

RevSpring, a provider of consumer engagement and payment solutions, has launched a document change management tool, RevSpring Composer to help companies create new documents and make changes to existing ones.

Users can adjust specific document parameters, including logos, images, disclosures, or variable data, such as company names and return mail address. RevSpring staff and clients can update or create new templates in response to changing needs. The application also features multiple permission levels, change management safeguards, and approvals processes.