ClearSale Partners with Bold Commerce
Global fraud protection solutions provider ClearSale is partnering with Bold Commerce, an ecommerce solutions provider, combining the Bold Checkout solution with the ClearSale platform.
ClearSale brings global protection and fraud prevention to Bold Checkout's extensive feature set, which includes localized shopping experiences, multilingual checkout, address validation, and flexible payment options.
Bold Checkout allows retailers to customize the look, flow, and functionality of their checkout process. ClearSale supports this with advanced statistical fraud analysis to minimize friction during checkout and a chargeback guarantee.
"We're thrilled to announce our partnership with ClearSale," said AJ Ulloa, director of partnerships at Bold Commerce, in a statement. "Together, we aim to help enterprise brands mitigate risk and address the constantly evolving ecommerce fraud landscape. ClearSale's integration with Bold Checkout combines the deep capabilities of a robust checkout and intuitive, comprehensive fraud protection solution, providing a powerful checkout experience that empowers brands to optimize conversions with peace of mind."
"We are thrilled to partner with Bold Commerce to offer convenience, optimization, and a streamlined approach to fraud prevention," said Denise Purtzer, vice president of partnerships and alliances at ClearSale, in a statement. "ClearSale's integration into Bold Checkout gives brands peace of mind knowing that not only will fraud attempts be neutralized, but that no good orders will be declined. Together, we ensure that your store maximizes conversions and boosts revenue, all while offering the customer experience that your shoppers deserve."
