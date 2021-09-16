ClearSale Partners with Bold Commerce

Global fraud protection solutions provider ClearSale is partnering with Bold Commerce, an ecommerce solutions provider, combining the Bold Checkout solution with the ClearSale platform.

ClearSale brings global protection and fraud prevention to Bold Checkout's extensive feature set, which includes localized shopping experiences, multilingual checkout, address validation, and flexible payment options.

Bold Checkout allows retailers to customize the look, flow, and functionality of their checkout process. ClearSale supports this with advanced statistical fraud analysis to minimize friction during checkout and a chargeback guarantee.