Linc Integrates Its CX Automation Solution with Gladly

Linc has integrated its CX Automation solution with Gladly's all-in-one customer service platform to help retailers resolve complex ecommerce use cases through pre-built and extensible digital workers.

Linc will help Gladly users enhance their customer service by allowing buyers to engage in two-way conversations across all channels before, during, and after the buying experience.

Linc provides digital workers that can resolve more than 300 common use cases, including consultative selling, buying assistance, post-purchase order support, and customer retention. Its solution provides 24/7 on-demand automated support across all conversational channels, acting as first responders to the most common ecommerce use cases, and provides a seamless hand-off to contact center professionals when needed.