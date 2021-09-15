Adobe Partners with Yahoo

Adobe has integrated Yahoo ConnectID, Yahoo's identifier, with Adobe Experience Platform to help marketers create custom audience segments built on consent-based first-party data, and expand reach through Yahoo ad tech.

Yahoo ConnectID is powered by first-party data from Yahoo's omnichannel identity graph. The ID graph is built on 200 billion daily consent-based data signals from the more than 900 million global monthly users of Yahoo's platforms, which include Yahoo, AOL, and TechCrunch.

With Yahoo ConnectID, Adobe Experience Platform helps companies sync hashed data from opted-in Yahoo consumers with their real-time customer profiles.

"As the digital industry continues to move away from cookies, Yahoo is well-positioned to help marketers find new paths to success with an integrated and partner-driven approach to sustainable identity," said Patrick McCormack, vice president of global partnerships at Yahoo, in a statement. "We're proud to build on our industry-leading interoperability, integrating the Yahoo ConnectID with Adobe Experience Platform to deliver personalized customer experiences while maintaining consumer privacy and trust." "With the end of third-party cookies on the horizon and customer expectations evolving, brands must invest in technologies that help them build and reinforce trust by delivering experiences that are transparent, secure, and add value in ways customers define," said Justin Merickel, vice president of business development at Adobe, in a statement. "The Yahoo ConnectID integration with Adobe Experience Platform gives our customers powerful, seamless support for their first-party data strategies, enhancing their ability to build authentic relationships with their consumers."

Adobe also today introduced Payment Services for Adobe Commerce, providing merchants access to a robust, secure, and integrated payment solution that can be managed from their Adobe Commerce Admin. Payment Services for Adobe Commerce will be powered by the PayPal Commerce Platform and available to Adobe merchants by the end of the year.

"In today's fast-moving digital economy, organizations demand flexibility and extensibility in their commerce platform to sustain business growth and deliver seamless experiences for their customers," said Amit Ahuja, vice president of Adobe Experience Cloud product and strategy at Adobe, in a statement. "With the addition of Payment Services, we're thrilled to expand on our already-robust out-of-the-box commerce feature set to help Adobe Commerce merchants compete effectively and win in the digital-first economy."

With Payment Services, Adobe merchants will be able to accept popular payment methods, including credit and debit cards, PayPal, and Venmo. Payment Services will offer comprehensive reporting capabilities to provide merchants with a clear view of their store’s orders and payments, including details about processed volume, payment balance, and transaction-level reporting for financial reconciliation.