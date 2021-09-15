NICE Partners with Bell Canada

NICE today announced an agreement with Bell, Canada's largest communications company, to expand access to NICE CXone for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) in Canada.

"With the break-neck speed with which consumer preferences evolve, companies must continue to keep pace with the customer experience they are delivering," said Paul Jarman, CEO of NICE CXone, in a statement. "CXone delivers all the capabilities businesses need to innovate and grow, and is the only CCaaS platform with an embedded AI engine. The combination of CXone with Canada's largest network and contact center business services brings a reliable, scalable, and innovative solution to businesses that want to ensure every customer experience is a positive one."

"By partnering with NICE CXone, Bell is offering customers the most comprehensive and flexible platform designed to provide the best in customer service," said Jeremy Wubs, Bell's senior vice president of product, marketing, and professional services, in a statement. "With Bell's 25 years in contact center expertise and our fast, reliable and secure network, customers will have access to the latest technologies and strategies to reduce costs, boost efficiency, and exceed customer expectations."